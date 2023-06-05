Bandits kill 25 in Zamfara communities



Bandits have killed at least 25 people in attacks on two communities in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

The attacks occurred on Saturday, June 3, 2023, barely one week after 16 vigilantes and many others, were killed in Kanoma district of Maru local government area of the state.

Residents told Daily Trust that criminals invaded Janbako village and shot dead more than 20 people.

“They arrived at the village on motorbikes around 2pm and opened fire on the residents. The highly frightened residents scrambled into their houses for safety,” a resident, Buhari Saminu said.

“Thereafter, the armed criminals moved to Sakkida community and shot dead five people there. Some of the slain residents have been buried,”

Meanwhile, Governor Dauda Lawal, who has described the attack as barbaric, said his administration would not fold its arms and allow criminal elements to unleash terror without repercussions.

The governor, who spoke through his Senior…