Japanese students attend �45 smiling lessons after years of wearing�Covid�masks (photos)





Students in Japan have been undergoing ‘smile education’ to relearn their social cues after years of wearing masks against Covid.

Keiko Kawano’s company, Egaoiku, has seen a more than four-fold jump in demand for smile instruction since last year, according to Mail Online.

A one-hour-long session costs 7,700 yen (£44.24), and customers range from companies investing in salespeople to local governments supporting residents’ well-being.

Himawari Yoshida, 20, one of the students taking the class as part of her school’s courses to prepare them for the job market, says she needed to work on her smile.

‘I hadn’t used my facial muscles much during COVID so it’s good exercise,’ she said.

Before the pandemic, wearing a mask in Japan was normal for many during hay fever season and around exams due to concern about getting ill for a key life event.

A poll by public broadcaster NHK in May showed 55% of Japanese saying they were wearing them just as often as two months earlier. Only 8%…