Journalist set to represent Nigeria at the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy (RHSA) in the Cannes Lion Festival, denied visa to France





A Nigerian journalist, Chinalurumogu Eze, who won the 2023 Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) Prize for the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy and was scheduled to represent Nigeria at the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy (RHSA) in the Cannes Lion Festival in France, has revealed that she will not be attending the competition after she was denied a visa by the French embassy.

Ms Eze shared the sad development via her Twitter handle today, June 5. She disclosed that she presented all the required documents but was still denied a visa.