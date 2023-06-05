My small brother lives with me but the woman I want to marry said she doesn’t want to see him





A Facebook user, Oty Pius, from Akwa Ibom, has asked for advice after the woman he wants to marry said she doesn’t want his kid brother in his house.

Pius, who disclosed this in a Facebook group on Monday, June 5, 2023, said he did the marital introduction last month.

“Please house I have a woman to marry. When I met her I told her every thing. That I am first born to my parents, so me and my last born was living together. She always see the boy. It was last month I just go for introduction now. She said she didn’t want to see that my small brother. Please what should I do?”