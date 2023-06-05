NNPC lacks power to fix price Of Petroleum Products





The NLC President, Joe Ajaero has stated that the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) lacks the power to fix price of petroleum products.

The federal government stated last week that there was no provision in the budget 2023 beyond May 29 for subsidy. However according to Ajaero, the federal government lied as records showed that there was provision for subsidy till the end of June.

The labour leader argued that there was a backlog of about N2.3 trillion, according to NNPC.

Ajaero then stated that NNPC lacked the constitutional power to fix prices in a competitive market, like Nigeria.