Photos of the 30-year-old woman shot dead outside court in South Africa after allegedly testifying against man who killed her friend



The woman who was shot dead outside a courthouse in Cape Town, South Africa, has been identified as Christine Yolanda Gumira, a 30-year-old Zimbabwean.

The deceased was killed after leaving Wynberg court while making her way to a taxi rank on 25 May 2023.

Christine, a mother-of-one, was walking with two others when an unidentified man approached her from behind and fatally shot her in the head.

It is believed that Christine had attended a court case in which she was a witness against a man who killed her friend.

Christine had reported multiple threats against her life to the South African Police but was not provided with any protection.

South African authorities have announced the arrest of four suspects in connection with Gumira’s murder.

The police conducted extensive investigations, tracing the suspects to different locations in Cape Town. They also seized a silver Nissan Tiida and cell phones for further examination. The suspects, aged between 24 and 33, are set to…