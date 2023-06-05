President Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Wike, Umahi, Akpabio





President Bola Tinubu had a closed-door meeting with former governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former governors arrived the villa at about 2:33 pm and were delayed by security who wanted to get clearance from their superior before allowing them to proceed to the President’s office, as they were not briefed on the visit

Wike and Umahi were at the state house last Friday, though they came separately to meet the President. Wike came in the company of the former governor James Ibori of Delta State and the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, while Umahi came with the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume.

Unconfirmed reports claim Wike may be considered for a ministerial position due to his immense contributions towards the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect.