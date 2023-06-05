Real Madrid announce Karim Benzema is leaving the club after 14-year spell ahead of his move to Al-Ittihad





Real Madrid has announced that Karim Benzema will leave the Spanish club after 14 years to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The 35-year-old’s departure was confirmed on Sunday June 4, in a statement on the club’s website that referred to the striker as a ‘fundamental player in this golden age of our history’ and as one of the club’s ‘greatest legends’.

Madrid also announced that they will hold a tribute and farewell to the club captain in the city on Tuesday to honour his glittering spell with the club.

The Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly set to join the Jeddah-based side on a two-year deal worth around £345m.

Al-Ittihad are currently managed by former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo and won the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League, finishing five points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Benzema is Real Madrid’s second-highest goal scorer of all time and has won a joint-record 25 trophies with the club — including five Champions Leagues and four LaLiga titles –…