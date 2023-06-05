StarTimes, Kartoon Channel! Inspire Learning in Primary Schools

StarTimes, the leading affordable digital TV service provider, and Kartoon Channel!, the family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humour, adventure and discovery, have partnered to gift educational materials to pupils in selected schools across Nigeria.

The initiative, part of the children’s day celebration and Kartoon Channel!’s launch on StarTimes platform, aimed to make children happy and encourage them to watch educational and entertaining content on Kartoon Channel!

Kartoon Channel has exciting kid’s content such as Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Rainbow Rangers, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab and Llama Llama. The channel also airs family-friendly movies at weekends, such as Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, Ella Bella Bingo, Toys & Pets and Boonie Bears.

Kartoon channel! shows have no violence, no negative stereotypes, and no inappropriate language. They are designed to spark imagination and creativity in children of all ages.

StarTimes team…