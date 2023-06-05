Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen says he ‘doesn’t mind’ whether he stays at Napoli or not

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has said he ‘doesn’t mind’ whether he stays at Napoli or not this summer.

The Nigerian striker, who has scored 31 goals this season and helped Luciano Spalletti’s side to the Serie A title, said the decision would be made by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis while he would ‘just go with the flow.’

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Osimhen, who is valued at around £130 million, with Real Madrid also likely to be interested in the striker after losing Karim Benzema. Chelsea are also keen as they look to solve their issues upfront.

He ended his Napoli season with a goal in their final game against Sampdoria on Sunday June 4 with many speculating it could be his final appearance for the club.

The 24-year-old remained open about his future.

After being awarded the Capocannoniere for scoring the most Serie A goals this season, he told DAZN: ‘I don’t know, the President has to decide that.

‘I love the people of Napoli, they…