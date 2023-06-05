Two arrested for killing tricycle rider in Niger state





Two suspects who allegedly killed a tricycle rider in Suleja, headquarters of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger state have been arrested by the police.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Sunday Paul of Timber-shed, Suleja and 33-year-old Bali Joshua of Kwamba area, Suleja and they were arrested in connection with the culpable homicide of one Boniface Chinanwa, 45 years of Morocco Road, Suleja.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said a third suspect (at large), Zingfa Selchak, had contracted the arrested suspects over his intention to snatch the tricycle from the owner and begged for their assistance in carrying out this dastardly act.

The statement read;

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that on 17/05/2023 at about 1900hrs that they were invited by one Zingfa Selchak of the same address but presently at large. He briefed them on his intention to snatch a tricycle and that he needed their assistance to perpetrate the…