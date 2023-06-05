Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football aged 41





AC Milan legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement at the age of 41.

Ibrahimovic has spent the majority of the season injured, but made a trip to the San Siro to watch AC Milan’s final Serie A game on Sunday, May 4.

However, after the game, the big Swede made his way onto the pitch to address the crowd.

The 41-year-old’s AC Milan contract expires at the end of June and he had already announced he would not be renewing it following an injury-plagued season.

Speaking on the pitch at full-time, Ibrahimovic said: “I have so many memories and lived so many emotions in here, the first time I arrived here you gave me happiness. The second time love.

“I want to thank my family, everyone close to me, for their patience. I want to thank my second family, the players. I want to thank (AC Milan head coach Stefano) Pioli and his staff for the responsibility you have given me. I want to thank the managers for the opportunity.

“But most important of all: from my heart I want…