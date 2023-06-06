Cases of gonorrhoea and syphilis reach record high in England





New figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have shown that some sexually transmitted infections are at their highest since records began in 1918.

Gonorrhoea diagnoses rose to 82,592 in 2022, representing an increase of 50.3% compared to 2021 and the highest in any one year since records began in 1918. Syphilis diagnoses, meanwhile, increased to 8,692 – the largest annual number since 1948. Chlamydia diagnoses increased by 24.3% from 160,279 diagnoses in 2021 to 199,233 in 2022. This includes 68,882 chlamydia diagnoses among people aged 15-24.

More broadly, there were 392,453 new STIs detected among residents in England last year, a yearly increase of nearly a quarter. It follows an uptick in cases in 2021, as numbers rebounded following the COVID pandemic which brought a drop-off in STIs due to lockdowns imposed during much of 2020.

The UKHSA said people aged 15 to 24 are most likely to be diagnosed with STIs as it urged those who are having sex with new or causal…