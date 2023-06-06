Catechist caught trying to dispose of his lover’s body after she died during abortion in Benue





A Catechist from St. Martins Parish Mbape in Adikpo deanery, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state, is on the run following the death of a young lady suspected to be his lover.

The catechist identified as Oliver Vershima was caught around 7 pm on Sunday evening, June 4, 2023, while attempting to dispose of the lady’s body.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, a native from the community, Terhemba, said the suspect, who was assigned to work at St. Augustine Zone, Jov Mbahura, concealed the woman’s body inside his room after she died during attempt to terminate her pregnancy.

“On questioning him, it was discovered that he (Oliver) had impregnated the lady and they tried to terminate the pregnancy but in the process, the lady lost her life early hours of the day,” he explained.

The catechist then hid the dead body inside his room until nightfall so he could take the body out of the village and possibly run away.

“Unfortunately for him, he was caught while…