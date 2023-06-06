Doctor s**ually assaulted a woman by depositing his own semen into multiple cups of coffee he made for her for nearly a year,�court�hears





A doctor s**ually assaulted a woman by depositing his semen into cups of coffee he made for her on multiple occasions, a court heard.

Dr Nicholas John Chapman, 55, has gone on trial accused of two counts of attempting to cause a woman, aged 16 or over, to engage in sexual activity without her consent.

Gloucester Crown Court heard the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was shocked after discovering a ‘gloopy’ substance at the bottom of her cup when she finished a hot drink given to her by the defendant.

After she found suspicious ‘specimens’, she reported him to the police and a laboratory test later confirmed the substance was ‘semen that related to the doctor’.

The GP was arrested when he turned up to work and suspended when the allegations came to light.

Opening the case, prosecution barrister Richard Posner said it was in September 2021 when the alleged victim ‘became concerned there might be something not right about the hot drinks’ the defendant was making…