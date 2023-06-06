Fast Charging Like You’ve Never Seen it Before

Scrambling to find an outlet to charge… No compatible charger in sight… the constant fear of overcharging…

Up until now, your phone battery ruled your life.

Most batteries can’t keep up with your lifestyle. Take gaming as a prime example – this hobby requires plenty of power, but charging while playing often isn’t an option, with most smartphones experience temperature increases from the high-performance use, interrupting your game.

You’re faced with a lose, lose situation. Even when battery performance is strong, and the charging is quick, phones often overheat easily. If the battery is too small, the battery life is short and doesn’t provide the longevity you’re looking for. Additionally, if the battery is big to allow for longer charge, the phone is too bulky.

Enter Infinix’s NOTE 30 Series. You can say goodbye to charging anxiety and hello to an all-new charging experience.





The Infinix NOTE 30 Series: Ushering in the New Charging Standard