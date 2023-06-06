Group kicks as Kogi court releases man who raped his 16-year-old daughter for three years, impregnated her and aborted the pregnancy

A Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State has released on bail, a 41-year-old man, Yahaya Shaibu, who raped his biological daughter,16, for three years, impregnated her and procured abortion for her.

The suspect was arrested, paraded and subsequently arraigned by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following complaints by some Non-Government Organizations.

He confessed to the crime and blamed the devil. He claimed he was hypnotized after his wife left him in 2020.

According to a Nigerian Tribune report, the NGOs claimed they were informed that the NSCDC prosecuting team has allegedly been collecting bribes from Mr. Shaibu and neglected the proceedings at the court; leading to his release.

The Executive Director of one of the NGOs, Islamic Center for Communication and Creative Thought (ICCCT) Mr. Baye Malik said the father upon release by the Magistrate Court has started threatening to attack the daughter as well as destroy all her educational…