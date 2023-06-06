House of Reps postpones valedictory session to Wednesday





The House of Representatives has postponed its valedictory session scheduled for today, June 6, to tomorrow, June 6.

This was announced in a statement released by the Clerk to the House, Yahaya Danzaria. It read;

“This is to inform all Honourable Members that the Valedictory session for the 9th House of Representatives will hold on Wednesday, 7th June, 2023 by 10:00am at the HOR chambers.

“The event will have in attendance former Presiding Officers, Leadership and Clerks. It will equally be subject to live coverage by NTA and Channels TV stations”.