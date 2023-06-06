Manchester City overtake Real Madrid as the world’s most valuable football club ‘brands’





Treble-chasing Manchester City have surpassed Real Madrid as football’s most valuable brand in the world.

The Premier League club will see its brand value soar 15 percent this year to £1.29billion by adding the Champions League to their Premier League title and FA Cup win if they beat Inter Milan this Saturday.

That saw them overtake reigning European champions Real Madrid, whose brand value dropped three percent to £1.26bn, according to an analysis by Brand Finance.

However, Brand Finance said Real remained the strongest brand in world football and were most likely to be considered ‘the best club in the world’ by fans.

Barcelona came third in the ranking, with a five percent increase in brand value to £1.185bn, with Manchester United leaping ahead of rivals Liverpool into fourth spot.

United is worth £1.174bn (up 11 per cent) and Liverpool £1.173bn (up nine per cent).

United’s successful season under Erik ten Hag had ‘reconnected the team with the fans and laid the…