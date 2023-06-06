NLC and TUC suspend planned strike over fuel subsidy removal





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has suspended its plans to embark on strike on Wednesday, June 7, over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The suspension was taken after its leaders had a closed-door meeting with the representatives of the Federal Government at the Presidential Villa on Monday night over fuel subsidy removal.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives and newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who disclosed the outcome of the meeting to State House correspondents, read a communique stating that the agreement struck between the NLC, TUC and the team set up by President Bola Tinubu to discuss the issues arising from the subsidy removal.

According to Gbajabiamila, the Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.