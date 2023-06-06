Police arrest 4 suspects with human bones in Gombe





Men of the Gombe state police command have arrested four suspects in possession of human bones.

The spokesperson of the police command, ASP Mahid Abubakar, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen, said the suspects were arrested following complaints from some residents of Taraba who they allegedly scammed.

“One Isa Musa of Bali LGA of Taraba State came to Gombe State to meet one Alhaji Auwal of Gombe who is now at large, through one of their friends that the said Alhaji will pray for them to see more success in their businesses. The said Auwal collected the sum of N650,000 from the complainants. After sometime, the complainants having seen no improvement in their businesses demanded for their money back,” he said.

Abubakar stated that upon the demand for their money, Auwal referred them to one 65-year-old Ibrahim Adamu of Dukku LGA in Gombe State and since then Auwal had been on the run. The spokesperson said during investigation, one Ibrahim Adamu of Bagadaza Quarters,…