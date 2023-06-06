School principal leaves wife of 7 years for ‘irresistible’ school cook





A woman in Kadoma, Zimbabwe, has been left reeling with shock and disappointment after her husband of seven years dumped her for a cook employed at the same school where he serves as principal.

H-Metro reported that Tambudzai Patricia Sibanda discovered the affair after stumbling upon messages on her husband’s phone. She confronted her husband Givemore Bere and his new lover Veronica Mationesa Kachigwe, at an outing at Laluna.

Sharing her story, the lady wondered why her husband will abandon their marriage of 7 years for a mere cook at their workplace at Great Hood Academy. She also highlighted their past shared experiences, including their joint business ventures and mutual support.

She further revealed that she hoped for a stable and loving partnership, having endured years of being alone after the death of her first husband.

Patricia said;

“I am disappointed with him. How could he dump me for his cook after seven years together? We have supported each other in our…