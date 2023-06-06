Suspected militias kill farmer in Taraba





Gunmen suspected to be militias have killed a farmer in Rafin-Kada, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The victim farmer was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday, June 5, 2023, while working on his farm.

A member of the community who gave his name as Nwunuji Bawa, identified the victim as Nehemiah Mannaseh.

According to him, the victim visited his farm to weed grass as the groundnut season is approaching.

There were not many people on the farm when he was killed. He was caught unawares and shot in his mouth,” Bawa said.

“After killing him, they came close to the town and were shooting in the air for minutes then withdrew back. Some community youth organized to search for him when they heard gunshots, and he was found lying in the centre of the farm in the pool of his blood.”