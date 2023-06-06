UNILAG student shot dead by armed robbers while attempting to retrieve his friend’s stolen phone





A 23-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) identified simply as Adekunle, was shot dead by armed robbers while trying to retrieve his friend’s stolen phone.

The incident happened at Harvey Road, Moore Road Junction, in the Yaba area of the state on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

According to Punch, Adekunle and his school mate identified simply as Opeyemi boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba to UNILAG and while in the vehicle, a man, who was hanging at the back of the bus, dispossessed Opeyemi of her iPhone 7 plus.

Opeyemi raised the alarm and Adekunle, in a desperate attempt to retrieve the phone from the robber who jumped down from the bus and fled, pursued him.

Realising that Adekunle was closing in on the suspect, one of the hoodlums suspected to be working with the fleeing suspect appeared from nowhere and shot the student.

Speaking with the publication on Monday, June 5, an eyewitness who does not want his name mentioned for security reasons, said the…