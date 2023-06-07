Actor Chris Hemsworth reveals how he wants to be remembered when he dies after discovering he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s





Chris Hemsworth has revealed how he wants to be remembered when he dies after discovering he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s.

The Australian actor, 39, recently lost his grandfather Martin to Alzheimer’s at the age of 83, and spoke to British GQ magazine this week about how he wants to be remembered when it’s his time to go.

Hemsworth said he was touched to hear people talking fondly about Martin at his funeral, and hopes the same will happen for him when he dies.

‘My uncle specifically said, “he’s remembered as a good bloke”. And if he knew, or if someone told him that’s how he would be remembered, how incredibly proud he would feel,’ the Thor star explained.

‘It made me think about my own life. And it wasn’t about career or anything. It was about being remembered as someone who was good and kind and contributed something of value.’

Hemsworth, who decided to take ‘time off’ after filming a confronting episode about death for his new Disney+ docuseries Limitless,…