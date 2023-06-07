Bandits release three kidnapped women in Niger State

Bandits release three kidnapped women in Niger State

Bandits have released three of the residents kidnapped in Kafin Koro and other adjourning communities in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State. 

 

 

Recall that bandits stormed the communities in large numbers last month and abducted over 50 persons.

 

 

It was gathered that some of the victims earlier regained freedom after paying various sums as ransom, while the remaining ones are still in captivity. 

 

 

A member of the community, Umar Farouq Akike, confirmed the release of the three women in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. 

 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

