Fuel Subsidy: I feel so happy that we didn’t make a mistake electing President Bola Tinubu

Former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike says the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove petroleum subsidy, proves that “Nigerians didn’t make mistakes” electing him.
During his inaugural speech on May 29, Tinubu declared that “petrol subsidy is gone”, a pronouncement that led to increase of fuel price and long queues at petrol stations .
The decision caused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to threaten to embark on a nationwide strike.
Speaking on the issue, Wike said Tinubu showed “leadership” with the declaration, describing the decision as “A-rated”.
“The first steps you take show if you are a good dancer or not. He has shown leadership. The first day he took the oath. We must tell ourselves the simple truth,’” he said on Tuesday, June 6
“How many presidents can make that kind of decision? For me, that is leadership, and it shows that he is prepared for the job. It is a hard decision, but you have to take…
Source: Linda Ikeji