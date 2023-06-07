Fuel Subsidy: I feel so happy that we didn’t make a mistake electing President Bola Tinubu





Former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike says the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove petroleum subsidy, proves that “Nigerians didn’t make mistakes” electing him.

During his inaugural speech on May 29, Tinubu declared that “petrol subsidy is gone”, a pronouncement that led to increase of fuel price and long queues at petrol stations .

The decision caused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to threaten to embark on a nationwide strike.

Speaking on the issue, Wike said Tinubu showed “leadership” with the declaration, describing the decision as “A-rated”.