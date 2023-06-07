‘It is organized crime’ – Peter Obi details how he would have removed fuel subsidy if he were the president





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has broken his silence on the much-criticised move to remove subsidy payment on Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol, which has skyrocketed prices of fuel and increased cost of goods and services in the nation.

Obi, spoke with judicial correspondents at the Court of Appeal, venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday, June 6

Obi said rather than go through a “forceful removal”, he would have provided “various relieving policies” to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

“I’ve actually been in support of the removal of subsidies right from the President Goodluck Jonathan era, when I was a member of the Economic Management team,” he tweeted.

“If you have followed me very well right from the time I was a member of Jonathan’s economic management team, I consistently maintained that subsidy should be removed because I see it as organized…