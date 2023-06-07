Muslim-Muslim ticket is a fraud





National Director of Publicity of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba Ahmed has declared the Muslim-Muslim ticket as a fraud.

Commenting on the APC zoning formula for the senate presidency while appearing in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, June 7, Ahmed stated that while legislators should be allowed to decide whom they want to lead them, the North Western region should be allowed to produce the next senate president as their votes brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to power.

On the Muslim Muslim ticket in Kaduna State, Ahmed said;

“What did he (El-Rufai) do for the Muslims? He demolished their houses. Ninety five percent of the houses and building he demolished belong to Muslims. So for what value has Muslim-Muslim. It’s fraud.

“Politicians have poisoned faith. They took it made it a political capital. And they are fooling everybody. The earlier we open our eyes, the better. They are destroying the political process by bring faith into it….