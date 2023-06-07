NDLEA denies carrying out lopsided promotions





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has debunked claims suggesting it embarked on lopsided promotions.

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 7, by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, it was stated that omotions remain an ongoing exercise based on a number of factors including vacancies.

The public has been urged to disregard any such information that seeks to cast an aspersion on the strides attained by the NDLEA, especially under the steady leadership of Gen. Marwa.

The statement read;

“Indeed, the issues raised by the category of personnel mentioned in the reports arose in 2011, which was 10 clear years before the current leadership of Brig. Gen. MB Marwa (Retd).

“However, in a determined bid to motivate the workforce, over 70% of the workforce, a number of who had been stagnated on one rank for 15-20 years, were promoted and their ranks harmonized in 2021 soon after Gen. Marwa assumed leadership of the Agency.

“Even though more than half of the…