Nigeria not included as Canada adds two African nations to visa-free travel list





The Canadian government has announced visa-free travel for visitors from 13 different countries across Asia, Africa, Central and South America.

In a statement released, Sean Fraser, the Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said the visa-free travel is extended to Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts-Nevis, Panama, Argentina, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Morocco, Seychelles, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand and the Philippines.

While north Africa’s Morocco and east Africa’s Seychelles joined the list, Nigeria the most populous African nation didn’t make the cut.

“An expansion of the electronic travel authorization better known as the eTA programs makes it easier for “known travellers” from those countries to come here for fun and business,” the statement reads

He said the expansion not only enhances convenience for travellers, it will also increase travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen global…