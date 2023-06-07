Oil marketers meet President Tinubu; declare support for oil subsidy removal





President Tinubu on Wednesday June 7, met with the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) at the Presidential villa.

At the meeting, the oil marketers pledged their support to the President over the recent removal of oil subsidy.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the association’s chairperson, Dame Winifred Akpani, said the association would also support the government’s palliative measures by providing between 50 and 100 mass transit buses.

Akpani said the buses would be locally manufactured and would use Compressed Natural Gas as fuel.