President Tinubu holds first meeting with state govs





President Bola Tinubu has met with state governors at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started at about 12.36pm today June 7, is the first since Tinubu assumed office.

In attendace are governors of Zamfara, Kano, Taraba, Kogi, Ogun, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Lagos, Rivers, Osun, Jigawa, Benue, Taraba, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Oyo, Plateau, Kebbi, Abia, Imo, and Bauchi. The deputy governors of Edo and Niger are representing their states.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), are also in attendance.