South African soccer star, Thembinkosi Lorch found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend



South African soccer star, Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of strangling and assaulting his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

The Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, found the 30-year-old footballer guilty of assault with intent to cause bodily harm on Mathithibala.

“The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand Police by Mathithibala in September 2020, that resulted in his arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2000,” the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The Orlando Pirates star was arrested on September 7, 2020, following an incident that happened at his place of residence in Midrand, on September 6, 2020.

Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys.

On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent…