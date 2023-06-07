Tiger Woods’ son Charlie, 14, wins junior tournament in front of his proud father





Charlie Woods, the son of golf legend, Tiger Woods has won the junior tournament.

The 14-year-old cruised to an eight-stroke victory in the boys’ 14-15 division at the Major Championship in Royal Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend. Naturally, Charlie was the only player to finish the tournament under par, at -1.

Charlie, 14, was the only player in the entire tournament to finish the weekend under par at one-under.

The father-son duo have competed together at the PNC Championship over the last couple of years, finishing as runner-ups in 2021 thanks to a fairly strong display from the younger member of the Woods’ team.

Tiger, an investor of the Hurricane Junior Tourwas actually on-hand at the tournament to watch his son’s impressive performance. He is still recovering from an ankle surgery that he underwent following the Masters.

He’s set to miss next week’s U.S. Open and it remains unclear if he’s going to be able to participate in The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July.