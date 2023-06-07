We chartered the plane from Ethiopia – Nigeria Air MD breaks silence on controversial aircraft





Hours after members of the house of representatives declared the Nigeria Air project a fraud, Dayo Olumide, the acting Managing Director of Nigeria Air, has disclosed that the airplane that landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on 26th May 2023, was a chartered from Ethiopia Airlines.

Appearing before a Senate Committee on Aviation, Olumide said the plane was chartered from Ethiopian Airlines to launch the country’s official airline. He further revealed that the push to secure an operating licence for the airline is still in its early stages.

The Nigeria Air MD said;

“It is a pleasure to be here and to finally make our position known where I can clarify all the misconceptions regarding Nigeria Air as it pertains to the technical aspects of it.

“As you know this airline was launched with the logo in 2018. Several things have transpired since then that has nothing to do with me.

“I was invited last February, my mandate is to secure an air operating…