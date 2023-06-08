Bandits release video of villagers kidnapped in Niger state; threaten to kill them if their families fail to pay ransom



Bandits have released a video of villagers kidnapped in Kafin Koro and Kwagana wards in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State. Bandits have released a video of villagers kidnapped in Kafin Koro and Kwagana wards in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The victims were among over 50 people, including a former APC ward chairman, kidnapped in the area on May 10, 2023. 19 of them were released after reportedly paying various sums as ransom.

The video shows the victims crying and pleading for mercy while the bandits kept firing warning shots beside their feet.

According to reports, the terrorists have given families of the remaining victims two days to pay ransom or they will be killed.

It was gathered that the bandits killed a woman to show how serious they were about their demands. Three of the victims, all women, regained their freedom on Tuesday, June 6, after ransom payment.

Watch the video below…