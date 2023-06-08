EFCC arrests twins, 26 others for Internet fraud in Calabar





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has arrested two identical twins, Takwan Potential and Takwan Peter, and 26 others for alleged internet fraud in Uyo Zonal Command, Cross River state.

The antigraft agency revealed this in a post on its Twitter page on Thursday, June 8. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, following a credible intelligence linking them with suspected internet-related fraud.

The other 26 suspects include Takwan Emmanuel, Kelvin Onedu, Evans Edwin, David Osuji, Osang Tony, Confidence Oblech, Uche Chinedu, Gabriel Kanong, Ojong Victor, Ephraim Ikechukwu and Shedrack Mfon. Others are Godswill Omini, Walter Opha, Godswill Iti, Moses Sha, Prince Uba, Anyi Bassey, David Disi, Peter Silas, Christian Uche, Chidindu Oforji, Kelvin Anyanwu, Anthony Ojone, Samuel Disi, Gideon Joseph and Ezekiel Francis.

Preliminary investigations showed that some of the suspects specialized in love scams, and others engaged in fraudulent impersonation and…