Enugu governor meets President Tinubu, appeals for Nnamdi Kanu’s release





The Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah, today June 8, met with President Tinubu in the statehouse where he made an appeal for the release of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking with statehouse correspondents after his private meeting with President Tinubu, Governor Mbah disclosed that among the issues discussed was the possible release of Nnamdi Kanu who has had series of favorable court judgement over his prosecution. The governor said Kanu’s release will engender national healing process, already begun by the President.

The governor added that he hopes that President Tinubu would give a favorable consideration to the request.

He further disclosed that he also had conversations with President Tinubu on how the Federal government can explore the resources in the South-East region.