Ex-boyfriend of mum who has been missing for two months, arrested for murder after police find human remains where she was last seen





More than two months after a woman, Madeline Kingsbury vanished, police have arrested her ex-boyfriend and father of her children on suspicion of murder after discovering human remains.

Adam Fravel, 29, was taken into custody on second-degree murder charges Wednesday night, June 7, weeks after he insisted that he had nothing to do with her disappearance, police said.

Kingsbury’s aunt, Rebecca Jacobson, told Fox News Digital in a statement that the “family believes the right person is in custody and holding out hope that we’re going to find Madeline.”

Police said human remains were found in some brush off Highway 43 north of Mabel, Minnesota, U.S, about 45 miles south of where Kingsbury was last seen alive.

The body was located using information generated during its investigation, according to the Winona Police Department.

“Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance,” the department said in…