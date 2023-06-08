Kiekie Ninalowo’s Amazing Chemistry Spices Up Hello Mr. Right





With the guidance of some of Nigeria’s most talented celebrities, viewers should expect hilarious banter and witty remarks in the middle of match-making tension on Hello Mr Right, which is set to debut on StarTimes.

The show features single ladies looking for their soulmates, with the help of Bolanle Ninalowo, a popular Nigerian actor and film producer, who mentors the contestants. At the same time, Kiekie, a talented comedian and TV host, and two other hosts – Shine and Oyindamola – bring humour and charm to the show as they interact with Ninalowo and the contestants.

Ninalowo has great chemistry with the ladies at every point in time with the vibes and style that keeps the viewers hooked.

Hello Mr Right is not a typical dating show. It breaks the stereotypes of the genre by focusing on the emotional and psychological aspects of love, rather than the physical and superficial ones. It also tackles the social issues of age difference, cultural diversity, and gender roles…