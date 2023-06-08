Lagos House of Assembly set to make laws to protect Indigenes





The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has announced plans by the house to pass laws that will protect the interest of indigenes of the state.

DailyTrust reports that Obasa, who was elected speaker of the 10th Assembly for the third consecutive term, said as part of its legislative agenda, there would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles and reversal of “all that are reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes”.

In an apparent reaction to some of the controversies in the build-up to the 2023 elections including the argument that non-indigenes wanted to take over the state, Obasa declared that Lagos is a Yoruba land.