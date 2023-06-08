Lionel Messi breaks his silence to confirm MLS move





Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will be moving to Inter Miami CF in a deal that includes an option for the Argentine to become a part-owner of the American club.

There has been speculation about the 35-year-old’s next move over the past few weeks, with Messi being heavily linked with a move to both Saudi Arabia and a return to Barcelona.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the World Cup winner confirmed that he’s not returning to Barcelona, but will instead make a move to the US.

He said: ‘I’m not going back to Barça, I’m going to Inter Miami.’

‘I really wanted [to return to Barcelona], I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in hand from another.

‘I wanted to make my own decision, thinking about myself, about my family. Although I heard that it was said that LaLiga had accepted everything and…