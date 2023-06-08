Man arrested for sodomising 9-year-old boy in Jigawa





Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa Command, have arrested a 23-year-old labourer, Isyaku Lawal (Dan Babani) for sodomising a 9-year-old boy in Chiro

Spokesperson of the Corps in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, said the suspect was arrested on Sunday, at Chiromari village, in Malam Madori Local Government Area of the state.

According to CSC Shehu, the offence is contrary to section 284 of the PCL of Jigawa State and punishable under same.

“The arrest was prompted upon receipt of a complaint lodged by the father of the victim, who stated that his daughter, an elder Sister to the victim, reported to him that her sibling was sexually abused by the suspect,” the statement read.

“Upon questioning, the boy stated that he was taken to an isolated place in the evening while he was playing alongside his friends by the suspect who removed his trousers and had canal knowledge of him,…