Peter Obi rigged Atiku out in Anambra election – Witness tells Presidential election tribunal





A witness of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of PDP in the February 25 presidential election, Ndubuisi Nwobu, on Wednesday June 7, told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, that the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, rigged Atiku out in the presidential election in Anambra state.

While giving his testimony before the tribunal, Nwobu who is Atiku’s 11th witness, told the tribunal that “magic happened to the votes of the PDP candidate at different collation centers in the state during the election”.

Nwobu who is Anambra PDP chairman and also the state collation agent of the party, told the tribunal that after the counting of votes, presiding officers refused to upload the results. He said that he visited about 30 polling units out of the 4,720 polling units in the state on election day, and was allegedly forced to sign the result sheet of the election at the state collation center because he wouldn’t have been given a copy if he…