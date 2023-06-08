Rapper Blueface arrested for alleged robbery in Las Vegas





Rapper Blueface is at crossroads with the law again as he has been arrested over an alleged robbery he was involved in.

Documents obtained by TMZ revealed that he was taken into police custody on Wednesday, June 7, and charged with a felony. He was arrested in court where he showed up for preliminary hearing for his attempted murder charges.

Blueface was first arrested in November after prosecutors claimed he discharged a firearm into a house, building, vehicle or craft. In the new case, the alleged robbery was a direct violation of the stipulations the court placed on him after that case.

His lawyers Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld told the publication that they’re currently in the dark on the specifics behind the new arrest, but added that they look forward to vigorously defending him on both cases.”