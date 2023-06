Nigerian superstar singer, Teni has shared a tweet addressed to critics in the Nigerian music industry.

The singer stated that the “female” tag should be removed as they want to be addressed as just “artistes”. Teni went on to declare that women are the best in the industry.

She tweeted;

“MAKE UNA COMOT THAT “FEMALE” TAG. WE ARE FUCKING ARTISTS. AND NA WE BAD PASS FOR EVERYTHING. STEEZE O, MUSIC O, PERFORMANCE, EVERYTHING.”