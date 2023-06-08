“The Lord has parted the Red Sea and broken the walls of Jericho”



Toke Makinwa’s sister, Busayo, and her husband Stian Fossengen, are expecting their first child after six years of marriage.

The media personality, who is over the moon, took to her Instagram story to repost Busayo’s pregnancy video and photos, thanking God for their testimony.

“”This testimony has me in awe of God. I can’t wait to share it. The Lord has remembered me. The Lord has parted the Red Sea. The Lord has broken the wall of Jericho,” she wrote.

“Dear Caleb and Rose, 30 years after, the Lord has extended your lineage,”

“Thank you Jesus. Thank you,”

“This one that you have done God, I will shout off your goodness till eternity,” she added.

Busayo and Stian got married in 2017 after dating for many years.