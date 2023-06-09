30-year-old photographer commits suicide in Jigawa



A 30-year-old photographer, Usman Sani Goga, has committed suicide in Akula Quarters, Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State. A 30-year-old photographer, Usman Sani Goga, has committed suicide in Akula Quarters, Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, June 8, 2023, said the deceased hanged himself in his room on Wednesday.

CSC Shehu said his body was discovered by his wife upon returning from visitation.

“According to her, her husband dropped her at a relative’s house that fateful day around 1400hrs with a promise to pick her up later in the evening. She said around 1700hrs she called his phone severally without response which made her take a commercial vehicle back home and on reaching there she realized that she was without keys and decided to call his phone again, yet there was no response,” the statement read.

“She requested the assistance of the motorcyclist to jump over the wall and unlock the main entrance from inside. Upon…