Days after publicly begging for a car, veteran actress, Margaret Olayinka aka Iya Gbonkan, gets a car gift from one of her fans (video)





Veteran actress, Margaret Olayinka aka Iya Gbonkan, has received a car gift from a fan, days after publicly begging for one.

Last week, she made a video in which she lamented that she does not own a car despite being in the movie industry for decades.

“I have been acting for decades yet I don’t have a car. I jump on buses every day. If I die now, you will kill a cow. Celebrate me now that I am alive. I need a car from you people. One person can even give me four cars. What is it? Now that I am alive, help me. Whatever that is good for me, please do it now” she said

Her appeal fell on good ears as one of her fans has now gifted her a car. The car was presented to her today June 8, and she couldn’t hide her joy as she shared a heartfelt prayer for the giver.

Watch the video showing the moment she received the car gift below…